Offshift Trading Up 14.1% This Week (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00003055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Offshift has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. Offshift has a total market cap of $5.11 million and $159,384.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,900.94 or 0.99862121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00029554 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00015416 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000057 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000938 BTC.

About Offshift

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,587,500 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

