Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $195.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OKTA. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Okta from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Okta currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.96.

OKTA stock opened at $95.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.18. Okta has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $276.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Okta will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $614,155,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Okta by 2,405.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,767,000 after buying an additional 2,579,882 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $240,716,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $174,716,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Okta by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 864,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,184,000 after buying an additional 610,573 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

