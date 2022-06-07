Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Lowered to $165.00 at JMP Securities

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $260.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Okta from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial lowered Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Okta from $270.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Okta from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Okta from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.96.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $95.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.18. Okta has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $276.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The firm had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,010 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $307,369.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,537 shares of company stock worth $2,984,147 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 944.4% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Okta by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

