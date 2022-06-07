Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 1,350.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,147,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068,558 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.72% of Olin worth $66,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Olin by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $65.15 on Tuesday. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $67.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.15.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.15. Olin had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 58.94%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 28,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $1,830,441.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,202.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $560,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,595,576 shares of company stock worth $158,624,719 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

OLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

