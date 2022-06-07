Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) is Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 181,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,758 shares during the period. Omnicell comprises about 0.7% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $32,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth about $2,783,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicell by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 331,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,732,000 after purchasing an additional 105,375 shares during the period.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Shares of Omnicell stock traded up $3.84 on Tuesday, hitting $117.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,913. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 79.10, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.21. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $187.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.11.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.98 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OMCL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicell in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.17.

Omnicell Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.