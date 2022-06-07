On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lessened its holdings in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,057,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,167 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 0.18% of ON worth $39,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of ON by 6,956.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 83,479 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of ON by 341.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 661,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,179,000 after buying an additional 511,663 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,425,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of ON by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 20,816 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONON opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.00. On Holding AG has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $55.87.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.83 million. The firm’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ONON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.92.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

