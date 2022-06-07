ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.64–$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $191.00 million-$195.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.89 million.ON24 also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.17–$0.15 EPS.

ONTF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut ON24 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised ON24 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded ON24 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON24 has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.43.

Shares of ONTF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.52. The stock had a trading volume of 12,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,605. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.54. ON24 has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $41.33. The firm has a market cap of $586.56 million, a PE ratio of -16.22 and a beta of -0.07.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $48.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ON24 will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $325,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,551 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $28,698.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,621 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,460. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTF. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in ON24 by 4,250.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ON24 by 237.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ON24 by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ON24 in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in ON24 by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 70.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

