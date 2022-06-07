OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Sold by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP cut its stake in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,179 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 0.18% of OneWater Marine worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 1,727.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 633,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,603,000 after purchasing an additional 598,505 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,472,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,808,000 after purchasing an additional 37,127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 32,641 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 10.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Troiano sold 9,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $366,798.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ONEW shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on OneWater Marine from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

ONEW stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.85. 85,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,843. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.31. OneWater Marine Inc. has a one year low of $29.86 and a one year high of $62.79. The company has a market cap of $532.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.48. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

