Oraichain Token (ORAI) Trading Down 5.7% Over Last Week

Oraichain Token (ORAI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 7th. Oraichain Token has a total market capitalization of $15.42 million and $636,647.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oraichain Token coin can currently be bought for $7.54 or 0.00018172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oraichain Token has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oraichain Token Profile

ORAI is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Oraichain Token is medium.com/oraichain . Oraichain Token’s official website is orai.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

Buying and Selling Oraichain Token

