Orbs (ORBS) Trading Up 6.9% Over Last 7 Days

Orbs (ORBS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Orbs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0538 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $154.67 million and approximately $25.46 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orbs has traded up 6.9% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Orbs Profile

Orbs is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,876,767,039 coins. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

