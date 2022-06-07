O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by LGL Partners LLC

LGL Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 511,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,362,000 after purchasing an additional 252,747 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,862,000 after purchasing an additional 233,026 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,250,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $603,340,000 after buying an additional 99,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,250.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 88,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,612,000 after buying an additional 82,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $718.25.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $2.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $635.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,243. The business’s 50-day moving average is $659.88 and its 200 day moving average is $666.17. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $519.32 and a 12 month high of $748.68. The firm has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile (Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.