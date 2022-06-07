Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.00-$13.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.00 billion-$11.00 billion.Oshkosh also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$6.00 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oshkosh from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Oshkosh from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America cut Oshkosh from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Oshkosh from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.29.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $85.39 and a 1-year high of $132.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.64 and its 200-day moving average is $106.04.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

