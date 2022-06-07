Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Otonomo Technologies from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otonomo Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Otonomo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Otonomo Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:OTMO opened at $1.30 on Friday. Otonomo Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTMO. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otonomo Technologies during the first quarter worth $674,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Otonomo Technologies by 149.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 34,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Otonomo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Otonomo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 51.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Otonomo Technologies (Get Rating)

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.