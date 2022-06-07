Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Otonomo Technologies from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otonomo Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Otonomo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.
NASDAQ:OTMO opened at $1.30 on Friday. Otonomo Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30.
About Otonomo Technologies (Get Rating)
Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs.
