Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

OTIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otonomy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of OTIC stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. Otonomy has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13.

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otonomy will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Allen Weber sold 11,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $27,095.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 24,968 shares of company stock valued at $59,965 in the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTIC. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Otonomy by 229.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Otonomy by 378.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 25,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Otonomy during the third quarter worth about $72,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otonomy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

