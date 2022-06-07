Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.29.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PACB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

PACB stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,233,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,173,998. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $36.36. The company has a current ratio of 16.87, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.01.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 36.11% and a negative net margin of 130.14%. The company had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

