PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) PT Lowered to $40.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PD. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.38.

Shares of PD opened at $26.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.48. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.22.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.19%. The business had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $142,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $2,125,232.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 897,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,989,849.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,174 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,036 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in PagerDuty by 65.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PagerDuty by 270.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

