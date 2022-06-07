Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Stock Position Decreased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,468 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.27% of Papa John’s International worth $61,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $144.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Papa John’s International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.20.

PZZA traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,862. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.40. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.46 and a 12 month high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $542.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.38 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 75.29% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -254.55%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

