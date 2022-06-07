Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.61

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.61 and last traded at $18.45, with a volume of 11220 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PARR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Par Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Par Pacific from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.56.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.21). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.55) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 78,033 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $1,345,288.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,362,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,212,913.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,587,490 shares of company stock worth $24,034,759. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.