Parachute (PAR) 1-Day Volume Hits $25.00

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 7th. Over the last week, Parachute has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. One Parachute coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $299,525.92 and approximately $25.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Parachute

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 599,906,412 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

