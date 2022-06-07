Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.42.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGRE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 13,044.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 12,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGRE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.63. 1,068,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.57 and a beta of 1.13. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0775 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is -619.88%.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

