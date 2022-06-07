Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Position Trimmed by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 27,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $125.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.71 and its 200-day moving average is $125.37. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.38 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The firm has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.27%.

In related news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.21.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

