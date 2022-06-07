Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Gap Up to $26.07

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.07, but opened at $26.81. Peabody Energy shares last traded at $29.21, with a volume of 145,967 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on BTU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.22.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.04). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm had revenue of $691.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $463,142.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,680.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in Peabody Energy by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 23,256 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at about $757,000. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 47.7% during the first quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,085,178 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $51,149,000 after purchasing an additional 672,945 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 883.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,109 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 200,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

