Pembridge Resources (LON:PERE) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Pembridge Resources plc (LON:PERE – Get Rating) were down 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.53 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.75 ($0.06). Approximately 42,232 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 322,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.85 ($0.06).

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.53 million and a P/E ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5.23.

About Pembridge Resources (LON:PERE)

Pembridge Resources plc focuses on exploring base and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. It operates the Minto mine in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as China Africa Resources Plc and changed its name to Pembridge Resources plc in April 2017.

