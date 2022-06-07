Peony (PNY) Hits Market Capitalization of $17.61 Million

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. During the last week, Peony has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0688 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a total market cap of $17.61 million and approximately $36,267.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00016999 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 256,033,576 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

