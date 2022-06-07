pEOS (PEOS) Trading Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

pEOS (PEOS) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. pEOS has a market capitalization of $617,828.56 and $46.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, pEOS has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get pEOS alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.22 or 0.00888786 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 267.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00087758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.57 or 0.00400033 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pEOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.