PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Lowered by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,683 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in PepsiCo by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,702 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $213,908,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in PepsiCo by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,365,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,484,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,279,000 after acquiring an additional 940,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $165.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,898,290. The firm has a market cap of $228.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.09. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.61 and a 52 week high of $177.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

