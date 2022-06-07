Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Up to $18.50

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.50, but opened at $20.00. Pharvaris shares last traded at $20.72, with a volume of 2,719 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Pharvaris in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pharvaris to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Pharvaris from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pharvaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $659.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.00.

Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts expect that Pharvaris will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHVS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Pharvaris by 1,054.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pharvaris by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 302,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 57,694 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Pharvaris by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,480,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,382,000 after acquiring an additional 24,783 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Pharvaris by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 27,342 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pharvaris during the fourth quarter worth about $11,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

