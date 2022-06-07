Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises 0.5% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,766 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,783,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,299,000 after buying an additional 1,025,283 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,859,000 after buying an additional 1,992,512 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,512,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,093,000 after buying an additional 793,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,333,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,702,000 after buying an additional 214,617 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

PM stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.80. 35,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,993,296. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.04. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

