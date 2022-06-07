PhoenixDAO 24 Hour Volume Reaches $119,705.00 (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 6th. During the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $623,814.09 and $119,705.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,390.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001996 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001702 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO (CRYPTO:PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars.

