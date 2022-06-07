Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $36.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Phreesia from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Phreesia from $51.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Phreesia from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Phreesia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.94.

PHR stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.39. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $76.10.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $63.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.24 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 69.40%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phreesia will post -4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $66,726.63. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 115,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,739.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 271.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 226,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,959,000 after purchasing an additional 165,347 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 27.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,333,000 after purchasing an additional 172,304 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 15.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 11.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 51,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 2.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

