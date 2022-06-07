Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MHI)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of MHI opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $13.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $10.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 31,882 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 84,339 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 238,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 112,222 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

