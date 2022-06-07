Pirate Chain (ARRR) Market Cap Reaches $119.76 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $119.76 million and approximately $381,608.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00002099 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.00305762 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00072446 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00065915 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006188 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 101.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 192,710,465 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

