PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,859,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,542,153 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.17% of PNM Resources worth $84,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 362,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,523,000 after acquiring an additional 127,788 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 16.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 583,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,856,000 after purchasing an additional 84,206 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 37.6% in the third quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 188,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 51,593 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $7,573,000. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM stock opened at $47.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.25. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.84 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.46.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $444.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

About PNM Resources (Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.