PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57. PNM Resources also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on PNM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.33.

NYSE PNM traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $47.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,443. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $43.84 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.25.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $444.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.37 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.38%. PNM Resources’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PNM Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $15,929,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $966,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 91,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,402 shares in the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

