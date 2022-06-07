Polychain Monsters Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (PMON) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. Over the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be purchased for $1.71 or 0.00005775 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polychain Monsters has a total market capitalization of $5.82 million and $2.19 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polychain Monsters Profile

PMON is a coin. It launched on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

