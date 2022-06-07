Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) will announce $2.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.07 billion and the highest is $2.19 billion. Pool reported sales of $1.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full year sales of $6.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on POOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Longbow Research raised shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $539.22.

In related news, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 9.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 14.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 53.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Pool by 483.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,444,000 after buying an additional 25,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 25.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POOL traded up $4.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $411.61. 318,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,376. Pool has a 12 month low of $377.52 and a 12 month high of $582.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $411.71 and a 200 day moving average of $467.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.26%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

