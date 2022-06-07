PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PPL were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in PPL by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 336,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 68,070 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in PPL by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in PPL by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 13,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL stock opened at $30.12 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.73.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PPL in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PPL in a report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

