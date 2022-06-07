Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $85.53

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.53 and last traded at $85.46, with a volume of 999 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.71.

PDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$85.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.50.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($1.77). The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.17 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.13) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 88.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth $36,000. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

