Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Hits New 52-Week High at $107.46

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$107.46 and last traded at C$107.28, with a volume of 51382 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$104.96.

Several research firms have weighed in on PD. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$130.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$80.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$97.77.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$93.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$70.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31. The company has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.57.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

