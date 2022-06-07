Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 152,606 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,375,120 shares.The stock last traded at $24.80 and had previously closed at $24.95.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APTS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Jonestrading cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.33.

Preferred Apartment Communities ( NYSE:APTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 1.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 118,118 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 118,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 11.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,066,000 after buying an additional 118,983 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

