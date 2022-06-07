Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.49-$2.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primoris Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.25.

NASDAQ PRIM traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,187. Primoris Services has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $34.02. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $784.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.06%.

In other Primoris Services news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $530,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

