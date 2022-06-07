Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Stake Increased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 732,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,870 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $58,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 94.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth $125,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

NASDAQ PCOR opened at $46.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.79. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 54.32% and a negative return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $159.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William J.G. Griffith acquired 661,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $33,039,679.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 294,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $14,697,644.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,223. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

