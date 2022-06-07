Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stake Cut by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 415,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after buying an additional 109,331 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 31,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 16,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.21.

PRU traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,691. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.79. The company has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.49. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.51 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

