Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 15,942 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 570,430 shares.The stock last traded at $26.12 and had previously closed at $26.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($19.42) to GBX 1,590 ($19.92) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,450 ($18.17) to GBX 1,375 ($17.23) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,655 ($20.74) to GBX 1,685 ($21.12) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($19.42) to GBX 1,475 ($18.48) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,304.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.2372 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Prudential during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Prudential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Prudential by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Company Profile (NYSE:PUK)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

