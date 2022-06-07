PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PS Business Parks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

NYSE:PSB opened at $187.00 on Friday. PS Business Parks has a 12 month low of $147.02 and a 12 month high of $189.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

