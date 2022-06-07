PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY) Plans $0.19 Dividend

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1874 per share on Monday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.
Shares of OTCMKTS PAEKY opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16. PT Aneka Tambang Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08.
PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Company Profile (Get Rating)
