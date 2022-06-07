PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Lowered to $87.00 at Barclays

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded PVH from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.56.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of PVH opened at $71.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.07. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $60.35 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. PVH’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PVH will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.08%.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in PVH in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,775,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of PVH by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,542,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,161,000 after purchasing an additional 773,566 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of PVH by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,664,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,125,000 after purchasing an additional 761,301 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,130,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,297,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,961,000 after purchasing an additional 577,900 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PVH (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.