Quark Tops 24 Hour Volume of $82,807.00 (QRK)

Quark (QRK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 7th. Quark has a market cap of $985,323.37 and $82,807.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Quark has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 279,947,389 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars.

