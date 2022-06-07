Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on QRHC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

Quest Resource stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. Quest Resource has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07. The company has a market cap of $83.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.88, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Quest Resource ( NASDAQ:QRHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.18). Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Resource will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 5,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $36,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt purchased 36,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $203,093.09. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,464,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,581,979.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 149,441 shares of company stock worth $790,138 and have sold 3,556 shares worth $15,681. Insiders own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its stake in Quest Resource by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,363,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,537,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Quest Resource by 14.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in Quest Resource by 1.3% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 191,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Quest Resource by 14.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Quest Resource by 93.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 133,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 64,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

