Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Cut to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ RAND opened at $14.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.53. Rand Capital has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.66.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The asset manager reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 175.77% and a return on equity of 2.89%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Rand Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

In other news, Director Robert M. Zak acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $31,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Adam Samuel Gusky acquired 7,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $112,254.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,156 shares of company stock worth $168,148 in the last three months. 68.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rand Capital stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Rand Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

